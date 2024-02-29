SAXON Drummer NIGEL GLOCKLER Looks Back On Touring With MÖTLEY CRÜE In The '80s - "They Were Doing A Lot Of Partying, And Sometimes We Were Seeing The Polaroids From The Night Before" (Video)

Guesting on VRP Rocks, Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler shares his experiences touring with legendary acts such as Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, and Mötley Crüe, providing exclusive insights into the behind-the-scenes world of rock and metal music in the 1980s.

Nigel recalls a surprising turn of events when Ozzy bailed on a tour, leaving his bandmates tranded. He also reflects on his cherished memories of touring with the seminal rock band, Motörhead, including the honor of being a part of one of Lemmy's final tours. Plus, Nigel vividly recounts the lively encounters during Saxon's tour with the sensational Mötley Crüe.

On touring with Mötley Crüe:

"They were great. Nice guys. I got on great with Nikki Sixx. You hardly ever saw Mick Mars; didn't see him apart from the gig a lot (of the time). Obviously they were doing a lot of partying, and sometimes we were seeing the Polaroids from the night before (laughs). Me an Nikki ended up having an arm punching competition - I think he started it actually - and I won. One morning in the hotel I went down and said 'Come on, man, where is it?' and he was 'No, no more! I can't take it!"

SiX By SiX, the progressive power trio comprising Ian Crichton (Saga), Nigel Glockler (Saxon) and Robert Berry (3.2), are pleased to announce the release of their sophomore album ‘Beyond Shadowland’ on InsideOutMusic on April 26, 2024. The band reconvened in Berry’s own Soundtek Studios in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023 to bend, shape, hammer and caress their diverse musical talents into 11 impressive new tracks. With this album, they continue to define and build upon their unique melodic space, welding guitar-driven rock, metal and prog into a unique and powerful sonic setting.

To coincide with the announcement of the new album, the band have released the first single “The Arms Of A Word”, a track which reflects on the division driven by a click-bait driven media.

Ian Crichton comments: “On the new record we kept our style but have written stylistically some quite different tunes. I gave Robert a lot of parts, sections, licks, middle 8's, etc. He added verses, bridges, etc... and vocals! He's a brilliant arranger. Of course, Nigel is a powerhouse. As always, he played great on this record.”

Nigel Glockler adds: “Playing with Ian and Robert is always terrific. Making this album was a productive time. Ultimately, we narrowed things down to eleven tunes. Good ones too! I left the sessions feeling very pleased. I think everybody’s going to be impressed with the new album.”

Robert Berry continues: “I’ve always believed that music has the power to bring people together. This record is a testament to that notion. As always, working with Ian and Nigel on an actual second album was a moving experience for me. Truly special.”

Beyond Shadowland will be available as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g Black 2LP (featuring 4 exclusive bonus tracks) & as a Digital Album. The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler.

Tracklisting:

“Wren”

“The Arms Of A Word”

“Can’t Live Like This”

“Obiliex”

“Only You Can Decide”

“Titans”

“Outside Looking In”

“Spectre”

“Sympathise”

“One Step”

“The Mission”

Vinyl-only bonus tracks:

“Six By Six Orchestra Medley”

“The Arms Of A Word” (Instrumental)

“Honor Bridge”

“The Mission” (Instrumental)

“The Arms Of A Word”