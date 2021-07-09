SAXON's New Studio Album To Be Released In February; BIFF BYFORD Issues Video Update

Biff Byford has released a video message (see below), revealing that the new Saxon studio album will be released on February 4, 2020. The album will be available for pre-order on October 29. Hear what else Biff has to say, below:

Father/son power-house Heavy Water release their debut album, Red Brick City, via Silver Lining Music on July 23.

Heavy Water’s debut album is the result of a lockdown 2020 project between Saxon’s Biff Byford and his son Seb Byford, ten songs which bring you on an irrepressible raw blues-backed journey through influences and invention, a journey which has you hooked from the first note.

The foundations for Heavy Water’s sound are set in both that incredible father/son chemistry and a lifetime of know-how and experiences. Take the title track - and first single - "Red Brick City": all steam and smoulder wrapped around a riff Soundgarden would’ve been proud of, and then there’s the sun-soaked smile of "Follow This Moment" with harmonies evoking the Beach Boys relayed through Led Zeppelin, a gorgeous ‘70s trip right down to the fade out. Indeed, from the taut, elastic swing of the "Solution" riff to the rich, layered balladic strains of "Tree in the Wind", Red Brick City moves with the class and cadence of a cracking journey uniting vintage rock ‘n’ roll sensibilities with the crackle and excitement of a fresh, youthful perspective.

Seb Byford recorded and engineered Red Brick City at the Big Silver Barn in York, UK, while the drums were recorded by Ben Hammond at Reel Recording Studio in York. Sebproduced the album with Biff, and Jacky Lehmann mastered. Red Brick City sees Sebtake the reins on guitar and vocals, with Biff taking up the bass and vocal mantle. Tom Wittsplays the drums, while Dave Kemp rounds out the Heavy Water line-up on keyboards and saxophone. A rich, lustrous ride through profoundly rewarding rock waters. To cap off this family affair, the packaging photos were taken by Steph Byford.

Red Brick City will be released on July 23 via Silver Lining Music. Available as a CD Digipak, Coloured Vinyl Album, digital formats and special D2C bundles. For pre-orders, head here.

Red Brick City tracklisting:

"Solution"

"Turn To Black"

"Red Brick City"

"Tree In The Wind"

"Revolution"

"Personal Issue No. 1"

"Medicine Man"

"Follow This Moment"

"Now I'm Home"

"Faith"

"Revolution" video:

"Red Brick City" video:

Lineup:

Seb Byford - Guitar and Vocals

Biff Byford - Bass and Vocals

Tom Witts - Drums

Keyboards and Saxophone - Dave Kemp

Red Brick City credits:

- An album by Biff and Seb Byford

- Recorded and engineered by Seb Byford at the Big Silver Barn, York

- Drums recorded by Ben Hammond at Reel Recording Studio, York

- Mixed and mastered by Jacky Lehmann (www.audiosound.de)

- Produced by Seb Byford and Biff Byford

- Photos by Steph Byford

- Artwork by Enrique Zabala