SCAR SYMMETRY - Four Albums To Be Released On Vinyl For The First Time In April

Swedish progressive death metallers, Scar Symmetry, have announced reissues for four of their classic albums. Pitch Black Progress (2006), Holographic Universe(2008), Dark Matter Dimensions (2009), and The Unseen Empire (2011) will all be available on vinyl for the first time ever on April 14, with pre-orders available here.

The albums will be available in the following variants:

Pitch Black Progress (2006)

- 1000 2LP Gold Vinyl

- 500 2LP Gold/Black Splatter Vinyl (Mail Order exclusive)

Holographic Universe (2008)

- 1000 2LP White Vinyl

- 500 2LP White/Dark Blue Splatter Vinyl (Mail Order exclusive)

Dark Matter Dimensions (2009)

- 1000 2LP Grey Vinyl

- 500 2LP Grey/Black Splatter Vinyl (Mail Order exclusive)

The Unseen Empire (2011)

- 1000 Clear Vinyl

- 500 Clear/Black Splatter Vinyl (Mail Order exclusive)

Scar Symmetry have completed work on their seventh full-length album, The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph), the long-awaited follow-up to 2014's The Singularity (Phase I - Neohumanity). Stay tuned for updates.

Scar Symmetry is:

Roberth Karlsson - Vocals

Lars Palmqvist - Vocals

Per Nilsson - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards

Benjamin Ellis - Guitars

Henrik Olsson - Drums