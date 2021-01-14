SCARDUST Release "Mist" Music Video

Israeli progressive metal group, Scardust, have released a new music video for "Mist". The track is taken from their new album, Strangers, which was released on October 30 via M-Theory Audio. Watch below.

“'Mist' is the closing song of Strangers and the parallel to 'Break The Ice,’ which opens the album,” explains vocalist Noa Gruman. “Now the protagonist has been through experiences that shaped her to become more confident in a way that is less dependent on others. Every relationship we have has a potential of experiences and memories that may or may not happen if the relationship continues. Even after many years, some sides of those we know best are still unfamiliar to us, so what might happen if we go and part ways?”

Mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy), Strangers was written and composed jointly by singer Noa Gruman and composer Orr Didi, who also collaborated with Gruman on Scardust's full-length debut, Sands Of Time, and their 2015 EP Shadow. The album features guest appearances from German folk musician Patty Gurdy, as well as vocals by the Hellscore choir and England’s prestigious Westbrook Hay Prep School Chamber Choir.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Overture For The Estranged"

"Break The Ice"

"Tantibus II"

"Stranger"

"Concrete Cages" (feat. Patty Gurdy)

"Over"

"Under"

"Huts"

"Gone"

"Addicted"

"Mist"

"Break The Ice" video:

"Addicted" video:

"Tantibus II":