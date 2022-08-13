SCARDUST Share Live "Ghost Love Score" NIGHTWISH Tribute Performance Featuring THE HELLSCORE CHOIR; Pro-Shot Video

On December 23rd, 2021 Scardust performed a Nightwish tribute show in Tel Aviv, Israel at Haezor. They have shared pro-shot video of their "Ghost Love Score" performance, which includes The Hellscore Choir. Check it out below.

The Scardust setlist on the night was as follows:

"Wishmaster"

"Noise"

"Amaranth"

"Wish I Had an Angel"

"Nemo"

"Angels Fall First"

"The Islander"

"Storytime"

"Ghost Love Score"

"Sleeping Sun"