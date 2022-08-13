SCARDUST Share Live "Ghost Love Score" NIGHTWISH Tribute Performance Featuring THE HELLSCORE CHOIR; Pro-Shot Video
August 13, 2022, an hour ago
On December 23rd, 2021 Scardust performed a Nightwish tribute show in Tel Aviv, Israel at Haezor. They have shared pro-shot video of their "Ghost Love Score" performance, which includes The Hellscore Choir. Check it out below.
The Scardust setlist on the night was as follows:
"Wishmaster"
"Noise"
"Amaranth"
"Wish I Had an Angel"
"Nemo"
"Angels Fall First"
"The Islander"
"Storytime"
"Ghost Love Score"
"Sleeping Sun"