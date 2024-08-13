SCHAMMASCH Unveils “They Have Found Their Master” Music Video; The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean Album Out In October

Schammasch have issued the first single for their sixth studio effort The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean, out October 25 via Prosthetic Records. The music video for “They Have Found Their Master” (created by C.S.R. / Eye Of Saros) is available below.

With Old Ocean, Schammasch continues their 2017 journey into the bizarre and mystical spheres of Les chants de Maldoror, a dark 19th century literary classic that later ignited the spark responsible for the surrealist movement.

Tracklisting:

“Crystal Waves”

“A Somber Mystery”

“Your Waters Are Bitter”

“They Have Found Their Master”

“Image Of The Infinite”

“I Hail You, Old Ocean”

“They Have Found Their Master” video: