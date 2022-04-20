SCORPIONS Guitarist RUDOLF SCHENKER - "Having Lived Through The 70s, LED ZEPPELIN Were One Of The Most Inspirational Groups To Me, Along With BLACK SABBATH And THE BEATLES"

In a new interview with Louder, Scorpions guitarist Rudolf Schenker discusses partying with rock 'n' roll royalty, surviving grunge and making rock history. An excerpt follows:

Q: Who is the most famous fan of Scorpions that you have met?

Rudolf Schenker: “Having lived through the 70s, Led Zeppelin were one of the most inspirational groups to me, along with Black Sabbath and The Beatles. Jimmy Page once came to my dressing room at the Hammersmith Odeon and we had a really nice time. I was surprised he wanted to come see us, but I told him – 'Stairway To Heaven' inspired 'Still Loving You', because it’s such an unbelievable song and so creative. I’ve met most of my idols and they’ve been great. The only one I never met was John Lennon; I met George Harrison in Tokyo, Ringo Starr when we were at an event with Michael Jackson in Munich at the Olympic stadium, Paul McCartney twice… So many nice people.”

Q: What about the wildest band you ever partied with?

Rudolf Schenker: “There are so many! Blackout’s title was inspired by a blackout – the first I’d ever had – partying with Def Leppard and Judas Priest. I’d never heard of that before and I loved the idea of using it as an album title. But Judas Priest, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne… all those bands were our friends and we’d have some insane parties.”

Scorpions are set to perform a historic concert to celebrate Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, May 6. The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert will feature as special guests one of Bangladesh’s most prominent artists, Chirkutt.

The Bangladesh Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division is organizing the event with the support of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, the United Nations Development Programme, the US Embassy in Bangladesh, and local sponsors with the intent of gaining a global audience and celebrating Bangladesh’s golden anniversary through a live, one-night-only musical performance in the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Nations Development Programme’s global awareness campaign on cyber security programs for the youth and children, especially in under developed countries. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For more information and to join the community head here.

After gaining its independence, Bangladesh’s economy has grown massively with the support of different significant sectors such as agriculture, RMG, Energy, Pharmaceuticals, and ICT.

A previous Concert for Bangladesh, organized by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar, was held at Madison Square Garden on August 1, 1971, featuring Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell, and Badfinger.