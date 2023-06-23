SCORPIONS Release Rare 1977 Performance Of "In Trance"; Video
June 23, 2023, 18 minutes ago
Scorpions have released the video below, featuring a rare performance of "In Trance", filmed on May 7, 1977 at Kaléidospop.
Catch Scorpions live in concert on the dates listed below.
June
25 - Štark-Arena - Beograd, Serbia
28 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
30 - Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley - Mogilovo, Bulgaria
July
6 - Festival les Déferlantes Sud de France - Céret, France
11 - Icónica Sevilla Fest at Plaza de España de Sevilla - Sevilla, Spain
16 - Altice Forum - Braga, Portugal