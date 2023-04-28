SCORPIONS Share Rare 1977 Performance Of "All Night Long"; Video
April 28, 2023, an hour ago
Scorpions have released the video below, featuring a rare performance of "All Night Long", filmed on May 7, 1977.
Catch Scorpions live in concert on the dates listed below.
April
28 - Parque De La Ciudad - Buenos Aires, Argentina
30 - Master Of Rock at Estadio Santa Laura - Santiago, Chile
May
9 - Zenith - Lille, France
12 - Zénith Nantes Métropole - Nantes, France
14 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
16 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany
19 - Zag Arena - Hannover, Germany
21 - Schleyer Halle - Stuttgart, Germany
23 - Mercedes Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany
28 - Hall Tony Garnier - Lyon, France
31 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
June
2 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
5 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
7 - Winning Group Arena - Brno-Střed, Czech Republic
10 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland
12 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
14 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
17 - Song Festival Grounds - Tallinn, Estonia
19 - Žalgirio Arena - Kaunas, Lithuania
22 - Ergo Arena - Gdansk, Poland
25 - Štark-Arena - Beograd, Serbia
28 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
30 - Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley - Mogilovo, Bulgaria
July
6 - Festival les Déferlantes Sud de France - Céret, France
11 - Icónica Sevilla Fest at Plaza de España de Sevilla - Sevilla, Spain
16 - Altice Forum - Braga, Portugal