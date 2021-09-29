SCORPIONS To Release New Album In February 2022; European Tour Dates With MAMMOTH WVH Announced

In February 2022 the Scorpions will release their 19th studio album, Rock Believer, followed by a world tour. During the pandemic the band retreated to the studio in their German hometown in Hannover and started working on new songs.



"The album was written and recorded in the Scorpions DNA with core Schenker/Meine compositions," says Klaus Meine. "We recorded the album as a band live in one room, like we did in the '80s."



The Scorpions will kick off their Rock Believer World Tour in March 2022 in Las Vegas, where the band will play nine shows as part of their residency at Planet Hollywood Hotel. Afterwards, they will cross the Atlantic to Europe where they will play six concerts in France and six shows in Germany supported by Wolfgang Van Halen’s new band, Mammoth WVH.



Scorpions Rock Zone fan community members have exclusive first access to tickets and VIP packages beginning Thursday, September 30th at 10:00am CET here, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, October 1st at 10:00am CET.



Rock Believer will be released on February 11th, 2022 with the first single, "Peacemaker", out October 21st.

Tour dates:

March

​26 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV

30 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV

April

1 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV

3 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV

7 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV

9 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV

12 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV

14 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV

16 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV

May

10 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal

13 - Zenith Toulouse Metropole - Toulouse, France

15 - Zenith De Lille - Lille, France

17 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France

21 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

23 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy

26 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

28 - Tauron Arena - Kraków, Poland

30 - Laszlo Papp Sports Arena - Budapest, Hungary

June

3 - Rockfest - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany*

10 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany*

12 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany*

16 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany*

17 - Zag Arena - Hannover, Germany*

19 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany*

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

25 - Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena, Spain

28 - Palais Nikaia - Nice, France

30 - Le Galaxie - Amneville, France

July

2 - Zenith D'Auvergne - Clermont-Ferrand, France



*w/ Mammoth WVH