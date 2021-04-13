Scotland’s KING WITCH Cover BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA On New EP; "Children Of The Sea" Music Video Streaming

Scotland's King Witch are happy to share their musical roots with the forthcoming release of their new digital EP, Worship The Riffs, including a cover of Black Sabbath's "Children Of The Sea" and Metallica's "The Thing That Should Not Be".

A video for the Black Sabbath cover can be seen below, and the Metallica cover will be available in late May.

The band comments: "Black Sabbath’s 'Children Of The Sea' is the first track in our forthcoming two part digital covers EP, Worship The Riffs, which we recorded in December 2020 during lockdown. We are all huge fans of Black Sabbath and this song is just so epic. It was a great way for us as a band to connect and have a bit of fun during lockdown. We very much hope we do it justice and we hope you enjoy it. Keep it heavy - Keep it loud!"

Worship The Riffs digital EP will be released on all platforms on May 21 .

Formed in late 2015 in a dark cavern beneath the streets of old Edinburgh, a lead-heavy brew of old school metal and the meatiest of 70’s classic rock emerges in the form of King Witch. Bristling with dark majesty, they draw comparisons ranging from Black Sabbath and Candlemass to Mastodon and High On Fire. The band quickly earned themselves a reputation as a formidable live act and have toured the UK and Europe as well as playing festivals such as Sweden Rock, Muskel Rock, Malta Doom Fest, Dutch Doom Days and Siege of Limerick.

King Witch released their debut album, Under The Mountain, in February 2018. April 2020 saw the release of the band's second album, Body Of Light, which further focuses their ability to fuse dense riffage with haunting yet powerful vocal lines and melodies. “Body of Light’s” wider dynamic range takes the listener on an electrifying journey from dark, brooding passages through to full-tilt heavy metal glory.

King Witch lineup:

Laura Donnelly - Vocals

Jamie Gilchrist - Guitar

Rory Lee - Bass

Lyle Brown – Drums