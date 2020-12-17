SCOTT STAPP Confirmed To Portray FRANK SINATRA In Upcoming Ronald Reagan Biopic

Billboard is reporting that solo artist and former Creed frontman Scott Stapp will make his feature film debut by portraying Frank Sinatra in the upcoming biopic, Reagan.

The project will include a scene in which Stapp will perform as Sinatra at the famed Cocoanut Grove, at a time when Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild and the club was a staple of old Hollywood. Reagan stars Dennis Quaid in the titular role and is planned for a 2021 release.

Stapp issued the following statement: "Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint. He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production."

Stapp joins a cast that also includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan's first wife Jane Wyman, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner, and Jon Voight as a KGB agent who tracked Reagan for decades. Reagan reunites Quaid with director Sean McNamara, who helmed 2011’s Soul Surfer co-starring the veteran actor and this year directed Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!

“We are honored to have Scott in Reagan,” says McNamara. “Scott’s known for big, high energy performances so it was a thrill to see him shift gears to embody Sinatra’s contained charisma.”

Stapp recently released a highly-charged lyric video for “World I Used To Know”. A fan favorite from Stapp’s comeback album, its personal lyrics and angst-ridden riffs cut deep, as arguments and unrest populate headlines and divide households.

The empowering, propulsive track is an observational critique that intentionally raises important questions as it seeks to be saved from “tomorrow’s sins.”

Stapp elaborates, “We’re all wondering what’s next and hoping we can quickly get back to the world we knew just seven months ago. As we mask up and maintain distance, it’s more important than ever to use your voice constructively. Your vote is your voice.”

Originally written in 2018 by Stapp, “World I Used To Know” is the opening track on The Space Between The Shadows, which debuted atop Rock and Album Charts in the US and UK in July 2019. Stapp’s first solo album in six years explores themes of rising above internal and external struggles.

Watch the “World I Used To Know” lyric video below: