SCOTT WEILAND - Deluxe Edition Of 12 Bar Blues To Arrive In May; "Barbarella" (Demo) + 4K HD Upgraded Video Streaming

Scott Weiland’s solo debut, 12 Bar Blues, marks its 25th anniversary today, and Rhino is celebrating by remastering and expanding the acclaimed album for two upcoming releases.

On Record Store Day, the album will make its vinyl debut as a limited edition 2LP set. 12 Bar Blues will be limited to 7,500 copies on 180-gram translucent blue and green vinyl and available exclusively at select independent music retailers on April 22 for $34.98. The set includes the original album with newly remastered audio along with three previously unreleased recordings: an acoustic version of “Barbarella” and session outtakes “Lazy Divey” and “Chateau Mars.” The latter two tracks appeared on the original promotional version of the album sent out by Atlantic Records but were cut from the commercial release.

On May 12, a deluxe version of 12 Bar Blues with even more unreleased music will be available digitally. It features the newly remastered original album, the unreleased tracks from the vinyl release, plus seven more previously unreleased recordings. The demo version of “Barbarella” from the digital deluxe version is available online today. Listen here. The original music video for “Barbarella” has also been newly upgraded to 4K. Watch below.

Best-known as the singer with the Grammy-winning bands Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, Weiland took listeners on a sonic roller coaster ride in 1998 with 12 Bar Blues, his adventurous solo debut on Atlantic Records.

Weiland co-produced the album with Blair Lamb and played many instruments on the record, including guitar, bass, keyboards, drum loops, and more. He also was responsible for the album’s design concept, which is an homage to Blue Train, the 1958 album by legendary jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

Victor Indrizzo, Zander Schloss, and Jeff Nolan from the Magnificent Bastards (a group Weiland started in 1995) are featured throughout the record. In addition, several artists made guest appearances on 12 Bar Blues, including multi-Grammy-winner Sheryl Crow playing accordion on “Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down” and jazz pianist Brad Mehldau on “Divider” and “Mockingbird Girl.”

Renowned musician/producer Daniel Lanois plays on “Desperation #5” and “Barbarella” and also mixed several songs on the original album. A trio of his unreleased mixes – including one for “Cool Kiss” – will make their debut on 12 Bar Blues (Deluxe Edition) along with the demos for “Desperation #5” and the aforementioned “Barbarella.”

12 Bar Blues 2LP trackisting:

Side One

“Desperation #5”

“Barbarella”

“About Nothing”

“Where’s The Man”

Side Two

“Divider”

“Cool Kids”

“The Date”

“Son”

Side Three

“Jimmy Was A Stimulator”

“Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down”

“Mockingbird Girl”

“Opposite Octave Reaction”

Side Four

“Barbarella” – Acoustic Version *

“Lazy Divey” *

“Chateau Mars” *

12 Bar Blues (Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

“Desperation #5”

“Barbarella”

“About Nothing”

“Where’s The Man”

“Divider”

“Cool Kids”

“The Date”

“Son”

“Jimmy Was A Stimulator”

“Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down”

“Mockingbird Girl”

“Opposite Octave Reaction”

“Barbarella” – Acoustic Version *

“Lazy Divey” *

“Chateau Mars” *

“Barbarella” – Daniel Lanois Mix *

“Cool Kiss” – Daniel Lanois Mix *

“Lady Your Roof Brings Me Down” – Daniel Lanois Mix *

“Barbarella” – Demo Version *

“Desperation #5” – Demo Version *

* previously unreleased

“Barbarella” upgraded video: