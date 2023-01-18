SCREAMING TREES Co-Founder, Bassist VAN CONNER Dead At 55

Founding Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner has died at age 55. The news was announced by Van’s brother and Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner on social media.

Gary wrote in a post: "Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55. It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…"

Considered one of the pioneers of the Seattle grunge movement in the ‘90s, the Screaming Trees released seven albums and five EPs.