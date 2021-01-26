SEAN McNABB Records Classic ALBERT KING Song With All-Star Lineup Including GILBY CLARKE, TEDDY ZIG ZAG; Music Video Streaming

Hollywood hired-gun, bassist Sean McNabb, took to the studio to record a classic Albert King song, “Born Under A Bad Sign”. McNabb brought in some of music’s elite to round out this Mississippi Blues driven song. “I have always loved the blues, it really resonates with me,” explains McNabb.

The official video can be seen below. Get the song here.

McNabb undertook this blues project with a lot of love and honesty of one of his favorite blues heroes, Albert King. “I am known as a bassist, but I love to sing and this song spoke to me. It fits my voice like a glove and I am so honored to sing this track.”

McNabb further states, “Some of my favorite blues legends are Albert King, Buddy Guy, B.B. King and Eric Clapton.”

To make this experience roll smooth, McNabb enlisted friends Gilby Clarke (recorded/mixed/backgrounds), Toshi Yanagi (guitar/recorded/mastered), Cleto Escobedo III (sax), Teddy Zig Zag (keys) and Lenny Roberto (drums). McNabb maintained bass duties and took on lead vocals. His natural whiskey-soaked voice and vocal expression drives home a tasty new version of “Born Under A Bad Sign”.

McNabb is best known as a rock n’ roll bassist, working and recording with such names as Dokken, Quiet Riot, House Of Lords, Great White and Montrose. McNabb has also played and recorded with a diverse array of artists from Willie Chambers, Don Felder, Edgar Winter, to The Music of Cream.

McNabb is also an actor, most recently in Street Survivors-story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash (Amazon Prime, 2020). He's had two supporting roles in movies on Lifetime Network, Dying For A Baby and Cheerleader Nightmare, as well as seasons 4-6 of Sons of Anarchy (FX). He has lead role and producer credits on the upcoming feature Captain 80's now in pre-production.