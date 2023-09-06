SEAR BLISS Extend Partnership With Hammerheart Records, Reveal New Album Details

Hungarian veteran black metallers, Sear Bliss, have signed a new deal with Hammerheart Records.

Sear Bliss leader and founder Andras Nagy had the following to say: "This year marks the 30th anniversary of the band. It is quite a long period of time but instead of some bittersweet nostalgia we focused all our energies on writing the ultimate Sear Bliss album. We will start the recordings this week in The Mushroom Studio in Austria. We feel honoured to enter a new recording deal with Hammerheart Records, as we have a solid partnership for five years now. Can't wait to put our 9th album out."

Hammerheart's Guido Heijnens adds: "We are very happy to renew our co-operation with Sear Bliss and look forward to working on their best album yet."

Sear Bliss' latest album, Letters From The Edge, was released by Hammerheart Records in 2018. The new album, entitled Heavenly Down, is expected to be released in the first half of 2024.