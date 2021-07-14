SEASON OF GHOSTS Guitarist ZOMBIE SAM - "I Have Decided That The Band Zombie Sam As A Chapter Is Over"

Italian musician / composer Zombie Sam, perhaps best known as the guitarist / producer for Season Of Ghosts, released the album Self Conscious Insanity under his own name in 2013. He has checked in with the following update o the status of the project, which has been on ice for several years:

"Hey guys, I know I have been gone for a while. The reality is I have been assessing my life from different perspectives.

I have been in contact with people in the music industry for a while now, played music, produced things, tried things, travelled to places. Obviously, I am not Madonna. The meaning of this post is to state that although I have not reached stardom, my CV is rich. However, in what I have experienced, I still got tired of the crazy amount of useless opportunists and lazy creatures I have encountered. If you have joined SOG livestreams, I have gone through a few times already what musicians are and the various phases.

A few of you asked why am I not active or doing something to come back? The reality is - even trying - I have met a crazy amount of difficult people; either you are a start-up band or a professional, there's always a dick that will shit on your parade, that will never believe in what you do as much as you do. You will even find people that will calculate the ROI and tell you shit about it.

In the past weeks, I got Covid 19. I saw and valued which people supported me and were really close to me. I went through a crappy time, I reassessed my life (which was anyway halfway through a re-assessment). I have decided that the band Zombie Sam as a chapter is over. I have written very nice songs. Shame.

My support for Season Of Ghosts as a band member and producer will proceed BAU (business as usual). Zombie Sam (the name) is still me as an artist.

My career will proceed as a music producer and I will start a new project (where and when I will feel comfortable) where there's involved... just me Stay tuned for news because I have something good coming!"

Season Of Ghosts recently released an official video for "Listen", taken from the band's second studio album, A Leap Of Faith, released October 23rd, 2018. The clip features live footage taken during the band's 2019 European tour.