SEASON OF GHOSTS Guitarist ZOMBIE SAM's Horror Synth Project PHANTASMAGORE Releases Debut Single "Cold Nights, Long Nights"

Season Of Ghosts guitarist / composer Zombie Sam recently checked in with the following update:

"My new Horror band is called PhantasmaGore. It is a horror synth band made of four monsters. I present to you Dark Bones = me, myself & I.

The project is based on a core value: Music Meets Art. How are we going to do that? Each release will be connected to an artwork, and each artwork will be connected to a horror story.

There's PhantasmaGore's official website here."

The first PhantasmaGore single, "Cold Nights, Long Nights", is now available via Spotify.

The Story: A creature, conjured by one’s own vanity, gains more power the longer one gazes into the mirror. The music accompanying this scene feels like spiraling and fast-flowing currents, reminiscent of a spell spinning out of control. Eventually, the glass shatters, providing a moment of peace in the calm section before the ending. However, this tranquility is only temporary. The end music resumes, leading to an abrupt ending where the candle is snuffed out, leaving nothing but pale green smoke.