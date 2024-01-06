SEASON OF GHOSTS Guitarist ZOMBIE SAM's Horror Synth Project PHANTASMAGORE Releases "Post Mortem" Single

Season Of Ghosts guitarist / composer Zombie Sam recently launched his new horror project, PhantasmaGore.

The project is based on a core value: Music Meets Art. Each release is connected to artwork, and each piece of artwork is connected to a horror story. PhantasmaGore's new single, "Post Mortem", can be streamned below and is available via Spotify.

"In the heart of London, nestled within the eerie Highgate Cemetery, a monstrous creature met its unexpected fate. As the moon cast its silver light upon the ancient tombstones, the creature found itself ensnared in a treacherous trap, buried alive within the cold earth.

But instead of succumbing to the clutches of death, the creature’s essence was thrust into a haunting nightmare, a realm of darkness and despair.

Within this haunting dreamscape, the creature’s consciousness expanded, and it discovered an extraordinary ability – the power to command the restless souls of the undead that wandered the cemetery grounds."

The complete Gore/Story is available to read here.

PhantasmaGore's official website can be found here.