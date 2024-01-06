SEASON OF GHOSTS Guitarist ZOMBIE SAM's Horror Synth Project PHANTASMAGORE Releases "Post Mortem" Single

January 6, 2024, an hour ago

news season of ghosts phantasmagore zombie sam heavy metal

SEASON OF GHOSTS Guitarist ZOMBIE SAM's Horror Synth Project PHANTASMAGORE Releases "Post Mortem" Single

Season Of Ghosts guitarist / composer Zombie Sam recently launched his new horror project, PhantasmaGore.

The project is based on a core value: Music Meets Art. Each release is connected to artwork, and each piece of artwork is connected to a horror story. PhantasmaGore's new single, "Post Mortem", can be streamned below and is available via Spotify.

"In the heart of London, nestled within the eerie Highgate Cemetery, a monstrous creature met its unexpected fate. As the moon cast its silver light upon the ancient tombstones, the creature found itself ensnared in a treacherous trap, buried alive within the cold earth.

But instead of succumbing to the clutches of death, the creature’s essence was thrust into a haunting nightmare, a realm of darkness and despair.

Within this haunting dreamscape, the creature’s consciousness expanded, and it discovered an extraordinary ability – the power to command the restless souls of the undead that wandered the cemetery grounds."

The complete Gore/Story is available to read here.

PhantasmaGore's official website can be found here.



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources