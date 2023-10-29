SEASON OF GHOSTS Guitarist ZOMBIE SAM's Horror Synth Project PHANTASMAGORE To Release "Those Damned Eyes" Single On Halloween

Season Of Ghosts guitarist / composer Zombie Sam recently launched his new horror band, PhantasmaGore.

The project is based on a core value: Music Meets Art. Each release is connected to artwork, and each piece of artwork is connected to a horror story. PhantasmaGore's second single, "Those Damned Eyes", will be released on October 31st. It is available for pre-save here.

PhantasmaGore's official website can be found here.

The first PhantasmaGore single, "Cold Nights, Long Nights", is now available via Spotify.

The Story: A creature, conjured by one’s own vanity, gains more power the longer one gazes into the mirror. The music accompanying this scene feels like spiraling and fast-flowing currents, reminiscent of a spell spinning out of control. Eventually, the glass shatters, providing a moment of peace in the calm section before the ending. However, this tranquility is only temporary. The end music resumes, leading to an abrupt ending where the candle is snuffed out, leaving nothing but pale green smoke.