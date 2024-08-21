SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Additional 2024 North American Tour Dates

Following a successful cross-country tour around the release of his latest album, Child Within The Man (and first solo effort in 10 years), singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor, Sebastian Bach, is preparing to hit the road again this fall.

Along with the tour announcement, Bach is celebrating one of the album’s leading tracks “(Hold On) To The Dream” (written by Sebastian Bach, Michael Elvis Baskette, Devin Bronson and Isaac Heath Carpenter) with an alternate video for the song.

“We are beyond super stoked for you to check out the new '(Hold On) To The DREam EDIT' video! This song is becoming completely iconic in our live set! Enjoy the new version of video - which is similar to the previous one - -just a little more finished! I am overjoyed to give you all a fresh look and listen to this song which completely mesmerizes the crowd and the band live every night! Looking forward to seeing you all Bach on the Road! We will give you a 100% LIVE rock 'n' roll show no tapes no fakes all real all the time cuz that's the only way we know how to do it! Come and see a real rock 'n' roll show while it still exists!”

Sebastian’s fall dates kick off October 4 in Portland, with dates in the US, including two shows at The Whisky in Los Angeles, plus 16 dates in his native Canada (see full itinerary below).

“The new album Child Within The Man is the rock 'n' roll gift that keeps on giving!” Bach says. “We are so excited to take this music across Canada and the USA this fall 2024! In addition to songs from the new record we will also be Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the first record Skid Row 1989 - 2024!”

2024 tour dates:

September

20 - Johnson City TN - TBA (with Ace Frehley)

28 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino (with Tesla)

October

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

5 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

8 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

9 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

10 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry Food+Music Hub

12 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

13 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

15 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

16 - Regina, SK - The Turvey Centre

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

19 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

22 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

23 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

26 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

28 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

29 - Halifax, NS - The Bruce Guthro Theatre

31 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

November

1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

4 - Johnstown, PA - Pasquerilla Convention Center

6 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

8 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

10 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

15 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

20 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

December

14 - Green Bay WI - TBA

** with Ace Frehley

^ with Tesla

▪ with Lita Ford