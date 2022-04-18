SECURITY PROJECT Plays The Timeless Music Of PETER GABRIEL Re-Envisioned On “Expect The Unexpected” Tour 2022
April 18, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Security Project features Jerry Marotta, the drummer from Gabriel’s classic lineup (1977-1986), plus Trey Gunn from King Crimson, on touch guitar. Rounding out the band from Shriekback and Sky Cries Mary is Michael Cozzi on guitar and co-founder of Gig Performer, David Jameson on keyboards and Eigenharp. The addition of Happy Rhodes, with her 4-octave vocal range, fulfills the band’s promise of re-envisioning the music of Peter Gabriel.
Leave your expectations at the door and be prepared to hear Peter Gabriel’s genre-less music like you’ve never heard it performed live before.
Tour dates:
May
5 - Daryl’s House Club - Pawling, NY
6 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA
7 - Park City Music Hall - Bridgeport, CT
9 - Higher Ground - S. Burlington, VT
10 - Nova Arts - Keene, NH
12 - Putnam Place - Saratoga Springs, NY
13 - Colonial Theatre - Pittsfield, MA
14 - Rochester Opera House - Rochester, NH
15 - Bayside Bowl - Portland, ME
18 - The Iridium - New York, NY
19 - Mauch Chunk Opera House - Jim Thorpe, PA
20 - Ram’s Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD
Tickets available here.
Watch the new video for “Slowburn”:
The Security Project:
Jerry Marotta – Drums, Vocals
Trey Gunn – Touch Guitar, Vocals
David Jameson – Keyboards, Eigenharp
Michael Cozzi – Guitar, Vocals
Happy Rhodes – Vocals