SECURITY PROJECT Plays The Timeless Music Of PETER GABRIEL Re-Envisioned On “Expect The Unexpected” Tour 2022

April 18, 2022, 46 minutes ago

news classic rock security project peter gabriel king crimson

Security Project features Jerry Marotta, the drummer from Gabriel’s classic lineup (1977-1986), plus Trey Gunn from King Crimson, on touch guitar. Rounding out the band from Shriekback and Sky Cries Mary is Michael Cozzi on guitar and co-founder of Gig Performer, David Jameson on keyboards and Eigenharp. The addition of Happy Rhodes, with her 4-octave vocal range, fulfills the band’s promise of re-envisioning the music of Peter Gabriel.

Leave your expectations at the door and be prepared to hear Peter Gabriel’s genre-less music like you’ve never heard it performed live before.

Tour dates:

May
5 - Daryl’s House Club - Pawling, NY
6 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA
7 - Park City Music Hall - Bridgeport, CT
9 - Higher Ground - S. Burlington, VT
10 - Nova Arts - Keene, NH
12 - Putnam Place - Saratoga Springs, NY
13 - Colonial Theatre - Pittsfield, MA
14 - Rochester Opera House - Rochester, NH
15 - Bayside Bowl - Portland, ME
18 - The Iridium - New York, NY
19 - Mauch Chunk Opera House - Jim Thorpe, PA
20 - Ram’s Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

Tickets available here.

Watch the new video for “Slowburn”:

The Security Project:
Jerry Marotta – Drums, Vocals
Trey Gunn – Touch Guitar, Vocals
David Jameson – Keyboards, Eigenharp
Michael Cozzi – Guitar, Vocals
Happy Rhodes – Vocals



