SECURITY PROJECT Plays The Timeless Music Of PETER GABRIEL Re-Envisioned On “Expect The Unexpected” Tour 2022

Security Project features Jerry Marotta, the drummer from Gabriel’s classic lineup (1977-1986), plus Trey Gunn from King Crimson, on touch guitar. Rounding out the band from Shriekback and Sky Cries Mary is Michael Cozzi on guitar and co-founder of Gig Performer, David Jameson on keyboards and Eigenharp. The addition of Happy Rhodes, with her 4-octave vocal range, fulfills the band’s promise of re-envisioning the music of Peter Gabriel.

Leave your expectations at the door and be prepared to hear Peter Gabriel’s genre-less music like you’ve never heard it performed live before.

Tour dates:

May

5 - Daryl’s House Club - Pawling, NY

6 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

7 - Park City Music Hall - Bridgeport, CT

9 - Higher Ground - S. Burlington, VT

10 - Nova Arts - Keene, NH

12 - Putnam Place - Saratoga Springs, NY

13 - Colonial Theatre - Pittsfield, MA

14 - Rochester Opera House - Rochester, NH

15 - Bayside Bowl - Portland, ME

18 - The Iridium - New York, NY

19 - Mauch Chunk Opera House - Jim Thorpe, PA

20 - Ram’s Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

Tickets available here.

Watch the new video for “Slowburn”:

The Security Project:

Jerry Marotta – Drums, Vocals

Trey Gunn – Touch Guitar, Vocals

David Jameson – Keyboards, Eigenharp

Michael Cozzi – Guitar, Vocals

Happy Rhodes – Vocals