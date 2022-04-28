SEPTEKH Release "Greetings From The End" Video

Swedish death thrashers Septekh recently signed a record deal with ViciSolum Productions and have released their brand new video / single "Greetings From The End". The song is taken from the band's forthcoming EP, with the same title. The EP will be released via ViciSolum Productions on May 13th.

With work on the next full length already on the way, Septekh once again turned to a proven side path. The plan this time was to do a quick EP and get a handful of eclectic songs out as a stop-gap and palette cleanser for the next release. The pandemic turned that quick gap into a two year near complete hiatus. But there is always a silver lining. Having found a very good home for this and upcoming releases on ViciSolum Productions, vocalist Ldy Grznls comments about the forthcoming EP as follows:

“'Greetings From The End' feels more solid and derived than ever. A lethal, rascal spirit-energy as well as the rawness and craftsmanship that comes with age. Personally this latest batch of songs became the canvas to observe my own trajectory. Suicide. Immortality. Biography.”