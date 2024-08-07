SEPULTURA Bassist Enlists DAVID ELLEFSON To Perform With CULTURA TRES At Bloodstock Festival

Grammy Award-winning bassist David Ellefson has been called upon by Sepultura bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. to fill in for his other band, Cultura Tres, for their performance on the main stage at the Bloodstock Open Air festival on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Due to the Sepultura 40 Years Farewell tour underway in 2024, scheduling conflicts arose for this particular show. Paulo personally reached out to his friend Ellefson to fill in on bass duties.

Paulo states, “I will not be able to perform at the Bloodstock festival due to the upcoming Sepultura tour dates recently added in Brazil during that time, I have asked my long-time friend David Ellefson to help us out and fulfill this task on my behalf. Cultura Tres will be in good hands with his performance. Thank you, my brother, for the help and effort to make this happen!”

Ellefson adds, “I first heard Cultura Tres about five years ago when Altitudes & Attitude (the band featuring Anthrax/Satyricon bassist Frank Bello) performed at Paulo’s venue BR-020 in Amsterdam. I immediately loved the sound of the band, so I’m really honored to help out for Paulo and the group on this one. It’s always great to play Bloodstock, and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans there!”

Bloodstock Open Air is a three-day festival located in Derbyshire, England, featuring this year’s legendary acts Amon Amarth, Opeth, Carcass, and many more. More information on the festival can be found here.

For more information on Cultura Tres, visit the band’s website here.



