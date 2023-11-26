SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER - "We're Very Focused On The Live Album" (Video)

The Everblack Podcast caught up with Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser to talk about the band's return down under for theGood Things Festival and side shows, their most recent album, Quadra, plans to record a live album for their 40th anniversary, connecting with new fans, and the song he never gets tired of playing. Check out the interview below.

Kisser: "No new (studio) album (for) a few years. We're very focused on the live album, the celebrations 40 years. We're gonna have a lot of stuff connected to that. We wanna record the live album, celebrate, and then see what happens. I don't wanna force ourselves to write just to write. It has to feel (like we have) something new to express."

The Bloodstock Festivals channel recently released professionally-filmed video footage of Sepultura performing "Roots Bloody Roots" live at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023. Check it out below:

Watch Sepultura perform "Guardians Of The Earth" and "Isolation" at the same show:

Bloodstock Festivals previously released the video below, stating: "Legendary Sepultura guitarist, Andrease Kisser, stopped by to talk with Oran on the Bloodstock TV sofa, where he talks about the bands hectic schedule since the pandemic, news of a live album, and his views on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."