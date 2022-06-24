SEPULTURA Share "Roots Bloody Roots" Live Video From Just Released Live In São Paulo Reissue

Sepultura have reissued Live In São Paulo on smokey 2LP for the first time, and on CD+DVD.

Order here, and watch a live video for "Roots Bloody" Roots" below.

Sepultura have announced that guitarist, Andreas Kisser, has been forced to leave the band's ongoing "Quadra Summer Tour Europe 2022".

A message from the band states: "Unfortunately, Andreas Kisser has returned home due to a family emergency. However, the show must go on🤘🤘, so we've tapped fellow 🇧🇷Brazilian🇧🇷 Jean Patton (🎸of Project46) to riff with until Andreas' return. Huge thanks to him for jumping in on short notice (practice is sounding great already!). Please join us in welcoming Jean and wishing Andreas the best. Tour continues (today) at 🇱🇹 Kilkim Žaibu festival 🇱🇹!"