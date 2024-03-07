SEVEN SPIRES - New Album, A Fortress Called Home, Due In June

Seven Spires will release their new studio album, A Fortress Called Home, on June 21st via Frontiers Music. To celebrate the announcement, the band has shared a music video for the first single, "Almosttown", which can be seen below.

Bassist Peter de Reyna on A Fortress Called Home: “This album will build you up and tear you down in true Seven Spires fashion. I couldn’t be prouder of the life that’s been created in this, our fourth record. Revel in the anguish, bask in the glory, and we will see you on the other side.”

About the single "Almosttown", frontwoman Adrienne Cowan comments: “It's a song about questioning yourself, your choices, the road behind and ahead, and the lonely bed you habitually make and lie in. It’s yearning for the impossible; the elusive, the intangible.”

Guitarist Jack Kosto follows up: “We knew pretty early on that this would be a perfect first single, as it’s a really fun and somewhat gentle introduction into the subject matter of this album. It’s got all of the fun stuff: riffs, hooks, musical chops, and a gorgeous castle we were lucky enough to film the music video in!”

A Fortress Called Home, Seven Spires' fourth studio album is the follow-up to Gods Of Debauchery (2021), and takes their signature blend of symphonic power and extreme metal to new heights, dragging the listener to the deepest abysses in the process.

Adrienne Cowan comments: “I visited the void twice while writing this album. I don’t know which begat the other. It’s ugly. I love it and I hate it, and I think it’s our best work yet.”

A Fortress Called Home was produced, mixed, and mastered by Jack Kosto who had this to say about it: “If our previous albums have intended to take you on an emotional journey of our design, this album forces you to confront the one of your own making. Good luck and enjoy!”

Tracklisting:

"A Fortress Called Home"

"Songs Upon Wine-Stained Tongues"

"Almosttown"

"Impossible Tower"

"Love’s Souvenir"

"Architect Of Creation"

"Portrait Of Us"

"Emerald Necklace"

"Where Sorrows Bear My Name"

"No Place For Us"

"House Of Lies"

"The Old Hurt Of Being Left Behind"

Pre-order A Fortress Called Home now at this location.

Seven Spires’ 2024 touring schedule includes a European tour with Skálmöld and Atavistia in March, four North American shows as direct support for Kamelot with Ad Infinitum in April, a headline set at Mile High Power Fest in Denver, CO, in August, and their first-ever headlining Japanese tour with Lords Of The Trident in December. Further details can be found here.