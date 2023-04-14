SHADE EMPIRE Announce New Album Sunholy; “In Amongst The Woods” Video Streaming

Finnish symphonic black metallers Shade Empire have announced their sixth studio album, Sunholy, will be released on September 15 via Candlelight Records.

Ahead of the release the band have unveiled their captivating new video for first single, "In Amongst The Woods".

Formed in Kuopio, Finland in 1999, Shade Empire have developed their own genre, an unholy fusion of symphonic melody interwoven with black and death metal overtones, emotionally rich vocals and tight orchestral instrumentation.

New album, Sunholy, features nine towering tracks of atmospheric beauty, barbed with unspeakably brutal guitar patterns, multi-layered beautiful synth walls, devastating drum parts, complex bass assaults and unique vocals that are delivered straight from the jaws of hell. Fans of Dimmu Borgir, Marduk, Septicflesh and Dark Tranquility will find something here.

Comments the band: "Six years after the release of Poetry Of The Ill-Minded, we are pleased to present you with our new album 'Sunholy'. We are very excited to let our fans hear what we have been up to. The record is brutality and beauty in perfect harmony."

Mixed by Chris Edrich (Devin Townsend, Leprous, Alcest) and mastered by Pierrick Noël (Klone), with Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Ferrini responsible for the orchestrations and Andy Reich at Collapse Of Art completing the artwork, Sunholy is a long-aged piece of art and labour of love. Embodying the most comprehensive Shade Empire effort to date, the lyrics are thematically inspired by the Jonestown tragedy, a mass murder-suicide of the Peoples Temple cult, but there's also a fuller contemplation and exploration of the current state of the world.

After a long-endured absence, Shade Empire have returned as grandiose experts in their craft, with an astounding soundtrack to Hell's gates' opening and a band relishing being at the top of their game.

Shade Empire are:

Henry Hämäläinen – vocals

Juha Sirkkiä – guitars and keys

Eero Mantere – bass guitar

Erno Räsänen – drums

Aapeli Kivimäki – guitars

(Photo: Oliver König)