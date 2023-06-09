SHADE EMPIRE Release Music Video “Sunholy” – Shot In The Austrian Alps

Finnish symphonic extreme metallers Shade Empire have released a captivating video for the title track of their sixth studio album, Sunholy. The track represents a heavier and more symphonic moment on the album, exemplified by breathtaking scenery and landscapes throughout the video.

New album Sunholy is set for release on September 15 via Candlelight Records. Preorder here.

The band comments: "We wanted to do things differently than before on the 'Sunholy' video as the music demanded epic landscapes. We ran into an extremely talented film maker Oliver König whose previous works and beautiful sceneries caught our attention. So we went to shoot the video in the Austrian Alps and ended up on one of the highest peaks in Austria (2500m). We couldn't be happier with the result!"

Formed in Kuopio, Finland in 1999, Shade Empire have developed their own genre, an unholy fusion of symphonic melody interwoven with black and death metal overtones, emotionally rich vocals and tight orchestral instrumentation.

New album, Sunholy, features nine towering tracks of atmospheric beauty, barbed with unspeakably brutal guitar patterns, multi-layered beautiful synth walls, devastating drum parts, complex bass assaults and unique vocals that are delivered straight from the jaws of hell. Fans of Dimmu Borgir, Marduk, Septicflesh and Dark Tranquility will find something here.

Comments the band: "Six years after the release of Poetry Of The Ill-Minded, we are pleased to present you with our new album 'Sunholy'. We are very excited to let our fans hear what we have been up to. The record is brutality and beauty in perfect harmony."

Mixed by Chris Edrich (Devin Townsend, Leprous, Alcest) and mastered by Pierrick Noël (Klone), with Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Ferrini responsible for the orchestrations and Andy Reich at Collapse Of Art completing the artwork, Sunholy is a long-aged piece of art and labour of love. Embodying the most comprehensive Shade Empire effort to date, the lyrics are thematically inspired by the Jonestown tragedy, a mass murder-suicide of the Peoples Temple cult, but there's also a fuller contemplation and exploration of the current state of the world.

Tracklisting:

“In Amongst The Woods”

“The Apostle”

“This Coffin An Island”

“Sunholy”

“Torn Asunder”

“Maroon”

“All-Consuming Flame”

“Profane Radiance”

“Rite Of Passage”

"Sunholy" video:

"In Amongst The Woods":

After a long-endured absence, Shade Empire have returned as grandiose experts in their craft, with an astounding soundtrack to Hell's gates' opening and a band relishing being at the top of their game.

Shade Empire are:

Henry Hämäläinen – vocals

Juha Sirkkiä – guitars and keys

Eero Mantere – bass guitar

Erno Räsänen – drums

Aapeli Kivimäki – guitars

(Photo: Oliver König)