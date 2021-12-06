SHADOWS FALL - Destroyer Of Senses Beer To Be Served At December Reunion Show

Raise a can! Shadows Fall, who will play a one-off show at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday, December 18, have launched their own beer in partnership with Tin Bridge Brewing Company. The Destroyer Of Senses New England Pale Ale will be available in cans at the show. The beer is named after a fan favorite song on 2002's The Art Of Balance.

Joe Cocchi, owner of Tin Bridge Brewing Company and guitarist for Within The Ruins, says, "My brother and I are stoked for the opportunity to team up with local legends Shadows Fall. There's no better way to support and unite music and craft beer fans. The guys in Shadows Fall deserve to have 'their own' brew at their reunion show."

Shadows Fall frontman Brian Fair is stoked about the band's beverage, saying, "Anyone that knows Shadows Fall knows that we love metal and we love beer. We couldn't be more excited to be teaming up with fellow Massachusetts natives Tin Bridge Brewing to unleash the Destroyer Of Senses New England Pale Ale. This will be available at our reunion show at The Palladium in Worcester on December 18 so we can all raise a can together. Cheers!"

Tin Bridge Brewing Company was established by Within The Ruins guitarist and founder Joseph Cocchi and his brother, Nick Cocchi. They have become a staple in the New England brewing industry, serving a wide variety of craft beers since opening their doors in 2017. The brothers have successfully turned a family hobby into a thriving western Massachusetts business.

Shadows Fall, who were at the forefront of the New Wave of American Metal scene that dominated the '00s, will reunite to play a one-off show at The Palladium in Worcester in their native Massachusetts. The show is set for Saturday, December 18, 2021. Unearth, Darkest Hour, Within The Ruins, Sworn Enemy, and Carnivora are also set to appear. Get tickets here.