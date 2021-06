SHADOWS FALL Reunion Show Scheduled In December; UNEARTH, DARKEST HOUR And Others To Support; Video Trailer

Massachusetts-based metal band, Shadows Fall, will reunite for one night only, on Saturday, December 18 at The Palladium in Worcester, MA. Support at the show will come from Unearth, Darkest Hour, Within The Ruins, Sworn Enemy and Carnivora.

VIP packages go on-sale Wednesday, June 23 at 10 AM, EST. General admission tickets on-sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM, EST. Get them here.