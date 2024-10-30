SHARON OSBOURNE Says The Menendez Brothers Belong In Prison - "They Killed Their Parents"; Video

Sharon Osbourne says Erik and Lyle Menendez are right where they deserve to be... in prison.

TMZ reports: We got Sharon and her son Jack Osbourne on Tuesday in Larchmont Village and our photog asked them if they thought the Menendez brothers deserve to be set free after spending nearly 35 years behind bars.

Sharon and Jack say the brothers should remain in lockup... pointing out they shot their parents to death with shotguns... and they don't think the molestation allegations against Jose Menendez should be enough to spring Erik and Lyle.

The way Sharon and Jack see it... if they were being molested, there are lots of things Erik and Lyle could have done to save themselves that didn't involve killing their mother and father.

Read more at TMZ, and watch the video below: