SHINEDOWN Announce US Tour Dates With THE STRUTS, ZERO 9:36

"We are elated to finally be able to announce new tour dates for fall 2021 with special guests The Struts & Zero (on select dates)," states an update from Shinedown. "To say that we are excited about getting back out there is a total understatement!!!"

Artist pre-sale starts Tuesday, May 18 at 10 AM, local time (SD Nation Fanclub). Venue / Station pre-sales start Wednesday, May 19 at 10 AM, local time (check local listings + social pages). Public on-sales start Friday, May 21 at 10 AM, local time [9.22 & 9.26 on sale at 12 PM, local time].

Shinedown continues: "We want to thank all of the fans/family for your patience and understanding over the course of the last year and a half. We know that the power of music and song will bring us together in a big way... Set your alarms and secure your tickets at shinedown.com .

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)