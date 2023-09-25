ShipRocked Adds FIRE FROM THE GODS, LUNA AURA, POINT NORTH, SLEEP THEORY, KEITH WALLEN Of BREAKING BENJAMIN & Others To 2024 Cruise Lineup

ShipRocked has announced additions to the music lineup for the sold out 2024 horror-themed edition of the ultimate rock music cruise vacation. Fire From The Gods, Fury In Few, Hot Crazy, Luna Aura, Point North, Sleep Theory and Them Dirty Roses, along with featured performer Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin join the previously announced roster of top rock acts which includes I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Code Orange, Badflower, a special solo performance from Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect and more February 4-10, 2024 onboard Carnival Magic.

The 14th sailing of ShipRocked departs from Miami, Florida and stops in three new ports: Bimini, The Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Grand Cayman.

The current music lineup for ShipRocked is as follows: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Code Orange, Badflower, as well as Black Stone Cherry, BRKN Love, Cassyette, Catch Your Breath, Crobot, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Dorothy, Eva Under Fire, Fire From The Gods, From Ashes To New, Fury In Few, Hot Crazy, Luna Aura, Point North, Scene Queen, Sleep Theory, Them Dirty Roses, Tigercub, The Warning, Winona Fighter, Yonaka and more.

ShipRocked 2024 also includes special performances by The Stowaways--ShipRocked’s fan favorite all-star band—along with featured performers Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin and Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect.

After record-breaking attendance of over 4,000 guests in January 2023 and an expanded 6-day itinerary, staterooms for ShipRocked 2024 sold out in an unprecedented 3 days, well before the music lineup was announced. A waitlist is available at ShipRocked.com.

A floating music festival, a rock & roll summer camp held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer) – ShipRocked is the premier rock music vacation, offering dozens of performances and unique collaborations, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, and ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in tropical paradise.

The ShipRocked community is very supportive of charitable efforts, especially the annual ShipRocked Cancer Sucks! onboard charity auction. During the 2023 cruise, the auction raised an incredible $125,000 for cancer research.

Throughout the year, ShipRocked’s community of “ShipRockers”–as well as others from around the world–are staying connected via “Making Waves – The ShipRocked Podcast,” which launched in 2020 and is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. “Making Waves” features interviews with ShipRocked alumni artists, as well as other top music artists, actors and entertainment industry experts. It’s distributed via Sound Talent Media / Evergreen Podcasts and is hosted by Chad Nicefield and Justin Press.