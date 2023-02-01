SIEGE OF POWER Featuring AUTOPSY, ASPHYX, HAIL OF BULLETS Members Release "The Devil's Grasp" Single; Visualizer Streaming

Multinational all-star death metal kings, Siege Of Power, have set February 17 as release date for their new full-length, This Is Tomorrow. The band has now released the second single of the album. Check out the visualizer for "The Devil's Grasp" below.

Siege Of Power consists of Chris Reifert (Autopsy) on vocals, Paul Baayens (Asphyx) on guitars, Theo van Eekelen (ex-Hail Of Bullets) on bass and Bob Bagchus (ex-Asphyx) on drums.

"We still like the debut Warning Blast a lot but after a few years we started talking about doing another album and then we realized we had to be more serious. So we started writing 11 songs - all killers, no fillers!", comments drummer Bob Bagchus. "Most of our inspiration on this album came from old school bands like Venom, Bathory, Slayer and even Black Sabbath. Combined with our own personal style we have for decades, of course."

This Is Tomorrow is a tad darker than Warning Blast and that's not all. Chris Reifert's vocals are a lot more diverse giving each song it's own identity. It's a straight forward, rough metal album with good, old 80s vibes and reflects the dark times we are living in these days.

The album was recorded at Toneshed studios and mixed/mastered by Erwin Hermsen. The stunning artwork was created by Roberto Toderico.

Siege Of Power started in 2013 -under the moniker First Class Elite - as a project without any expectations. Shortly after releasing a split album it was left for dead, buried and almost forgotten until the rotten corpse was exhumed in 2017. This resulted in 19 no-nonsense extreme metal tracks mixed with several doomdozers and the debut album Warning Blast.

This Is Tomorrow can also be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- clear / blood red splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- red with black & white splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

This Is Tomorrow tracklisting:

"Force Fed Fear"

"Sinister Christians"

"Scavengers"

"Zero Containment"

"Ghosts of Humanity"

"As the World Crumbles"

"Oblivion"

"Deeper Wounds"

"The Devil's Grasp"

"No Salvation"

"This Is Tomorrow"

"The Devil's Grasp" visualizer:

"Force Fed Fear" visualizer: