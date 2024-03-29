SIG:AR:TYR Announce Citadel Of The Stars Album; First Single Streaming

SIG:AR:TYR and Hammerheart Records presents the new song "Ascending The Stellar Throne", new album Citadel Of Stars and preorders.

Mastermind Daemonskald has completely outdone himself with the new album Citadel Of Stars. Citadel Of Stars will be released on 2-LP and on 2-CD (with the 2003 demo “The Stranger” as a bonus CD). Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Awaiting The Last Dawn”

“Beyond The Stars Unknown”

“The Blood That Came Before You”

“Citadel Of Stars”

“Ascending The Stellar Throne”

“I Sail On, Eternal”

“Who Will Guide Me Now”

“From The Land Of The North”

“Where The Sun Never Sets”

“Ascending The Stellar Throne”: