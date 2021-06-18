SIGH – 20th Anniversary Edition Of Imaginary Sonicscape Due In September
June 18, 2021, 21 minutes ago
Sigh will release a 20th anniversary edition of their album Imaginary Sonicscape via VisionMerch on September 24. The album was originally issued by Century Media and showed the Japanese band taking their experiments to a new level by mixing black metal with jazz and psychedelic music. Preorder at VisionMerch.com.
The 20th anniversary edition is limited to 1000 pieces worldwide on double LP, gatefold jacket:
-Black LP: 350 pieces
-Neon green with white splatter: 200 pieces (Revolver Records Exclusive)
-Neon orange: 100 pieces (Gimme Radio Exclusive)
-Neon green: 150 pieces (PHD Exclusive for Europe)
-Neon green/neon orange with white splatter “Butterfly” vinyl: 200 pieces (Sigh Webstore Exclusive)
Tracklisting:
“Corpsecry – Angelfall”
“Scarlet Dream”
“Nietzschean Conspiracy”
“A Sunset Song”
“Impromptu (Allegro Maestoso)”
“Dreamsphere (Return To The Chaos)”
“Ecstatic Transformation”
“Slaughtergarden Suite”
“Bring Back The Dead”
“Requiem – Nostalgia”
Lineup:
Mirai Kawashima - Vocals, Bass, Keyboards, Piano, Organ, Minimoog, Mellotron, Samples, Programming
Shinichi Ishikawa - Guitars, Guitars (acoustic)
Satoshi Fujinami - Drums, Percussion, Tambourine, Handclaps