SIGH – 20th Anniversary Edition Of Imaginary Sonicscape Due In September

Sigh will release a 20th anniversary edition of their album Imaginary Sonicscape via VisionMerch on September 24. The album was originally issued by Century Media and showed the Japanese band taking their experiments to a new level by mixing black metal with jazz and psychedelic music. Preorder at VisionMerch.com.

The 20th anniversary edition is limited to 1000 pieces worldwide on double LP, gatefold jacket:

-Black LP: 350 pieces

-Neon green with white splatter: 200 pieces (Revolver Records Exclusive)

-Neon orange: 100 pieces (Gimme Radio Exclusive)

-Neon green: 150 pieces (PHD Exclusive for Europe)

-Neon green/neon orange with white splatter “Butterfly” vinyl: 200 pieces (Sigh Webstore Exclusive)

Tracklisting:

“Corpsecry – Angelfall”

“Scarlet Dream”

“Nietzschean Conspiracy”

“A Sunset Song”

“Impromptu (Allegro Maestoso)”

“Dreamsphere (Return To The Chaos)”

“Ecstatic Transformation”

“Slaughtergarden Suite”

“Bring Back The Dead”

“Requiem – Nostalgia”

Lineup:

Mirai Kawashima - Vocals, Bass, Keyboards, Piano, Organ, Minimoog, Mellotron, Samples, Programming

Shinichi Ishikawa - Guitars, Guitars (acoustic)

Satoshi Fujinami - Drums, Percussion, Tambourine, Handclaps