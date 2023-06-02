SIGH – Live: The Eastern Forces Of Evil 2022 Out June 16

Following swiftly on the back of the release of the highly acclaimed Shiki album, and coming in a year which also marks 30 years since Sigh’s highly influential debut, Scorn Defeat, Live: The Eastern Forces of Evil 2022 captures the band in fine form as they perform a wide collection of old and new tracks covering all the way from the aforementioned first album, up until the band’s first Peaceville studio album, Shiki.

With flawless musicianship and accompanied by a stellar audio mix, Live: The Eastern Forces of Evil 2022 truly represents the very best of Sigh’s legacy. Preorder at burningshed.com.

The CD/DVD edition of Live: The Eastern Forces of Evil 2022 includes both audio and visual presentations of the show, and also features two extra tracks, including a cover of the Death classic, “Evil Dead”. The DVD also includes three additional promo video tracks in the shape of “Mayonaka No Kaii”, “Satsui”, and “Shoujahitsumetsu”.

Tracklisting:

“Touji No Asa”

“A Victory Of Dakini”

“Purgatorium”

“The Transfiguration Fear”

“Kuroi Kage”

“Shingontachikawa”

“Mayonaka No Kaii”

“Shoujahitsumetsu”

“The Soul Grave”

“Introitus”

“Inked In Blood”

“Me-Devil”

“Satsui”

“Evil Dead”

“Mayonaka No Kaii”: