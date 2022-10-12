Signed RUSH Poster Up For Grabs As Band Supports The Awesome Music Project To Raise Funds In Support Of Music And Mental Wellness Programs

The Awesome Music Project, a Canadian charity dedicated to raising awareness and supporting research into music’s transformative impact on mental wellness and mental health, launched its first-ever Awesome Online Music Auction on World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2022.

“What better way to mark World Mental Health Day than with an auction to raise much-needed funds to help bring music-focused mental wellness programs to communities across Canada,” said AMP Executive Director Cori Ferguson. “We are blessed to have received an incredible line-up of donations from partners across the country, and I think we’ve got something that will appeal to casual and hardcore music fans alike.”

Featured auction items include:

- A 15-minute Zoom conversation with Chris Hadfield, Colonel Astronaut (ret’d) and contributor to best-selling book The Awesome Music Project Canada: Songs of Hope and Happiness. (Courtesy of Chris Hadfield)

- A trip for two to the 2023 Calgary Folk Festival (courtesy of WestJet, Marriott, The Calgary Folk Festival, and Travel Alberta)

- A visit to the set of the hit Canadian TV show Murdoch Mysteries with the show’s composer Rob Carli (courtesy of Rob Carli and Murdoch Mysteries)

- An original Gord Downie print from renowned Canadian rock photographer Richard Beland (courtesy of Richard Beland)

- Tickets to see Sarah McLachlan at Casino Rama, plus a Sarah McLachlan merchandise package (courtesy of the Sarah McLachlan Foundation)

- A Rush poster signed by all three members (courtesy of Rush and SRO Management)

Additional items include tickets to see Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction in Toronto, an Awesome Music Hour corporate team building experience, three 10-album vinyl sets (rock, hip hop and R&B), a signed poster and new album from Steven Page, an Alanis Morrisette “Jagged Little Pill” promotional package, and 10 Awesome Music Project gift bags containing an AMP t-shirt, socks, and a signed copy of best-selling book The Awesome Music Project Canada: Songs of Hope and Happiness.

Funds raised through the Awesome Online Music Auction will support the expansion of two music and mental wellness programs: The Awesome Music Hour and the AMP4Life Book Club. Both programs use music to open up conversations about mental wellness and mental health.

“We’ve seen so much good come from both of these programs,” said AMP co-founder Terry Stuart. “Whether it’s been with youth or seniors, the impact that music, and stories about music, has had on our program participants has truly been remarkable. It has sparked conversations that have led to better social integration, elevated mood, and a new appreciation for the role music plays in mental wellness and mental health.”

AMP co-founder Rob Carli added, “With the incredible line-up of items we have for the Awesome Online Music Auction we’re hoping to raise enough money to expand The Awesome Music Hour and the AMP4Life Book Club to several new sites in early 2023. If you see something you like, bid early and bid often knowing that your money will go to support a great cause.”

For a complete list of auction items, please visit the website, here.