SILENT SEASON Signs New Deal With earthprogram/Virgin Music Group

Boston-based hard rock band, Silent Season is excited to announce the signing of a new deal with earthprogram/Virgin Music Group. They’re focused on releasing new music and playing many shows this year, with other exciting plans.

"earthprogram is excited to be working with Silent Season, the band has a rich history of writing and recording, touring, and radio play, all the things that attract us to a great band with great music." as stated by Mike Glaser, Partner and General Manager of earthprogam.

Silent Season hails from Boston, Massachusetts and has been working hard to build their brand and grow their fan base since 2008. They have played many shows with national artists and have toured with bands such as 10 Years, Gemini Syndrome, Sevendust and Twelve Foot Ninja, while enjoying airplay on digital and terrestrial stations such as 107.3 WAAF, Music Choice, Sirius XM Octane, Sixx Sense and more.

“We’re excited to partner up with earthprogram/Virgin Music Group to finally release new music in 2024. Getting to work with such an experienced team that includes music industry veterans such as Jason Jordan, Joel T. Jordan, Mike Glaser and resources from the Virgin Music Group, puts the band in a great position to be successful in an already extremely competitive industry.” As mentioned by David Pappalardo, Drummer of Silent Season.

With a strong social media presence, ~10 million total streams in counting, countless shows logged, Silent Season is ready to take on their next career challenges and work hard to make substantial noise within the hard rock scene. Stay tuned for the first single release date.

Find out more at silentseasonmusic.com.