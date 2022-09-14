SIX FEET UNDER - "In The Preliminary Writing Stages For The Next Album"

Six Feet Under frontman Chris Barnes posted the following message to social media earlier today:

"People can criticize me or make fun of me all they want for doing these Cameo videos or what ever, I’m an entertainer so any way I can entertain someone is a win to me. But the truth is... I enjoy making these little videos and connecting with the people who need a pep talk or well wishes for their wedding or birthday or whatever I can do to put a smile on someone’s face. It truly makes me happy to be there in some way for the folks that have been there for me over the years.

Although I miss connecting with our fans from the stage and on tour, Cameo has been a blessing to me and the true fans of my music. I do hope to get back on the road and see you all soon from the stage. We are working hard on that goal, and are in the preliminary writing stages for the next Six Feet Under album. Until then, if you want to join me on Cameo - send me a request or a dm if you have any questions for yours truly! Or if you want a good chuckle check out some of the public videos I’ve done on there... guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

See you all soon - CB"

A sampling of the Cameo videos Chris Barnes has filmed can be enjoyed below.

Six Feet Under released their last album, Nightmares Of The Decomposed, in 2020 via Metal Blade Records. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

Nightmares Of The Decomposed tracklisting:

"Amputator"

"Zodiac"

"The Rotting"

"Death Will Follow"

"Migraine"

"The Noose"

"Blood Of The Zombie"

"Self Imposed Death Sentence"

"Dead Girls Don't Scream"

"Drink Blood Get High"

"Labyrinth Of Insanity"

"Without Your Life"

"Blood Of The Zombie" video:

"Zodiac" lyric video:

"Amputator" lyric video: