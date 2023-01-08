SIX FEET UNDER Vocalist CHRIS BARNES Calls BRIAN SLAGEL’s New Book Swing Of The Blade "F*cking Epic!"

"Fans!! THIS IS F*CKING EPIC!!," says Six Feet Under frontman Chris Barnes. "Please pre order my friend and mentor Brian Slagel’s new book SWING OF THE BLADE!!! Without Brian Slagel and Metal Blade Records bands like Cannibal Corpse, Six Feet Under, and many, many, many more would have never had the opportunity to make a life and career from Heavy Metal music! Pre order here."

Swing Of The Blade: More Stories From Metal Blade Records will be released on May 9, 2023 in paperback via BMG Books.

Swing Of The Blade follows Brian Slagel’ s critically acclaimed 2017 book, For The Sake Of Heaviness, which delivered a compelling inside look at how a metal-obsessed California teen built Metal Blade Records into the preeminent international home of heavy music. Rabid readers demanded more anecdotes, more bands, and more of Slagel’ s musical wisdom. With Swing of the Blade, he delivers.

Featuring a foreword by Slayer guitarist Kerry King, the new book is part memoir, part music-business primer, and all metal - delving deep into scenes and bands that fans worldwide obsess about. Slagel serves up more of his favorite memories about iconic musicians and events, and delves into even greater detail about his long and ongoing relationships with Metallica, Armored Saint, King Diamond and other heavyweights.

Swing Of The Blade is told in Slagel’ s humble but authoritative voice. His view for the last 40 years — from the studio, side-stage and boardroom — offers an unprecedented look into the music, business, and passion that has made both Slagel and Metal Blade champions of discovering and nurturing the best heavy music on the planet.