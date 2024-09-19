SKID ROW Announce Live In London Listening Party In Nashville

To celebrate the September 20th release of Skid Row's first-ever live album, Live In London, the band is hosting a special album listening party on September 26th in Nashville, TN.

Come hang out with Snake, Rachel, Scotti, and Rob as they celebrate this exciting new release. This event is FREE and open to the public. Don't miss the chance to meet the band and enjoy the new album with fellow fans! RSVP here.

The Skid Row - Live In London listening party will take place September 26th from 7pm -10pm at The Eighth Room, located at 2106 8th Ave, S in Nashville, TN. Please be aware that Skid Row will not be performing live.

Welcome to the Skid Row live album 35 years in the making! On October 24, 2022, Skid Row took to the stage at 02 Forum Kentish Town and bottled lightening with Skid Row - Live In London, their first official live album and concert film that captures unforgettable, definitive performances of their timeless classics including "18 and Life", "Monkey Business", and "I Remember You", as well as new fan favorites like "Time Bomb" and "Tear It Down" from their revered, Nick Raskulinecz-produced album The Gang's All Here.

A dream for the band and fans — in the heart of the city that so inspired them.

"As teens, we dreamt of playing places like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ, and CBGB in New York City… our dreams became bigger with London, England at the forefront. We fantasized one day to headline a show in the very city where so many of our favorite bands came from," the band says.

Skid Row crossed the Atlantic to find a fierce crowd awaiting them to experience the power of a band truly committed to rock 'n' roll, past present, and future. Live In London is a classic live album from a band that continues to innovate, grow and fire up audiences around the globe.

"London has always been a home away from home for us. We are very excited to finally capture a live show on video for the rest of the world to see," says the band's Rachel Bolan.

"After the release of The Gangs All Here album, we realized that something special was happening. This record perfectly captures that moment in time. Thank you, London! You always deliver!! Onward and upward," shares Snake.

Pre-order and pre-save the album now on Vinyl, CD, and all digital formats, here

Live In London tracklisting:

"Slave To The Grind"

"The Threat"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Piece Of Me"

"Livin' On A Chain Gang"

"Psycho Therapy"

"In A Darkened Room"

"Makin' A Mess"

"The Gang’s All Here"

"Riot Act"

"Tear It Down"

"Monkey Business"

"I Remember You"

"Time Bomb"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Slave To The Grind" (Live In London) video:

"Piece Of Me" (Live In London) video: