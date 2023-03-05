SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO Weighs In On SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON's Solo Cover Of "18 And Life" - "That's A Tribute; It Really Was Very Moving For Me"

March 5, 2023, 12 minutes ago

news skid row sabaton dave "snake" sabo tommy johansson hard rock

Sabaton guitarist Tommy Johansson is known for his weekly solo cover songs, and in the Party Like A Rockstar Podcast clip below, Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo weighs in on Johansson's cover of the band's classic, "18 And Life". Go to the 2:17 mark for the beginning of the song.

Skid Row recently announced the official "18 And Life" cover song challenge.

To enter, upload a video of your "18 And Life" creative cover to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, tagging Skid Row with the hashtag #18AndLife and you could win a Snake Sabo Kramer Signature guitar. Submission process ends March 15. Terms & Conditions here.



