SKID ROW Launches "Skid Row 18 And Life" Single Origin Ultra Premium Rum

Multi-platinum American rock band Skid Row, known for their electrifying performances and timeless hits, are taking their passion for music and fan connection to a whole new level by venturing into the world of spirits.

In honor of the 35th anniversary of "18 & Life," the band has launched "Skid Row 18 And Life" Single Origin Ultra Premium Rum. It's a tribute to the band's enduring legacy, providing fans with a taste of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle.

The beverage was in development for a year, and ultimately, it's a natural extension of the band's creativity, offering fans and spirit enthusiasts alike a chance to experience the same level of intensity and quality they've come to expect from Skid Row's music. For hardcore Skid Row followers, the rum serves as an opportunity to connect with the history of the band through every sip of the carefully curated liquid concepts.

Resonating with all Skid Row fans from past to present, "Skid Row 18 And Life" Single Origin Ultra Premium Rum celebrates the 35th anniversary of the iconic song and the nostalgia evoked through its timeless themes and musical craftsmanship. The distinct product is a unique and captivating 18-year expression combining the artistry of Guyanese rum distillation with European aging methods. After being housed in American oak barrels in Guyana, the rum was finished in rare teak wood leggers in Europe. Bold and standing centre stage with 45% ABV, "Skid Row 18 And Life" Rum blends tradition with innovation, delivering deep tones of nougat with hints of toasted coconut and vanilla bean. The rich and complex flavour profile is complemented by elegant layers of dried fruit with a rounded velvety smooth chocolate finish, resulting in an unparalleled sipping experience for both rum connoisseurs and fans.

"The idea of having our own brand of liquor has been floating around our collective minds for quite some time," says guitarist Snake. "Upon meeting the fine folks at Brands for Fans, we realized that the time was now. From their rich history, their association with iconic artists to their attention to detail we knew this idea would finally come to fruition. We've been involved with every stage of this process from beginning to end to make sure that the highest quality and character are achieved with every bottle. And we hope that you will enjoy these offerings as much as we do! As always, thank you for your support. Drink responsibly and celebrate life!!"

Bassist Rachel Bolan concurs, saying, "Skid Row Spirits are not products that we just put our name on the label then slapped on a bottle, they're products we took pride in creating for our fans to like. We have worked closely with Brands For Fans to develop great tasting spirits that will be enjoyed by both the casual drinker as well as the most discerning palette."

North American fans can get their hands on the limited edition beverage over at Love Scotch. Other ordering options can be found here.

Live In London, Skid Row's first official live album and concert film in a 35+ year career, is now available on heavyweight 2LP gatefold, CD + DVD, digital download and all streaming services via earMUSIC. Order/save here

Live In London tracklisting:

"Slave To The Grind"

"The Threat"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Piece Of Me"

"Livin' On A Chain Gang"

"Psycho Therapy"

"In A Darkened Room"

"Makin' A Mess"

"The Gang’s All Here"

"Riot Act"

"Tear It Down"

"Monkey Business"

"I Remember You"

"Time Bomb"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Youth Gone Wild" (Live In London) video:

"Slave To The Grind" (Live In London) video:

"Piece Of Me" (Live In London) video: