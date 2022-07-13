SKID ROW Premier Music Video For New Single "Tear It Down"

Skid Row have released a new song and video from their upcoming Nick Raskulinecz-produced album, The Gang's All Here, available everywhere October 14 via earMUSIC. "Tear It Down" is everything fans ever loved about Skid Row all in one - swaggering vocals, a signature guitar riff, groove to burn, and a call to action.

"'Tear It Down' is about breaking down barriers. Because coexisting isn't about building walls; it's about getting rid of them," says Rachel Bolan.

The video, which was produced by Take 2 Productions/Rosey Media, was filmed in the band's home state of New Jersey, and perfectly captures the raw and gritty nature of Skid Row's music.

It's cliché to say that a band has all their lives to write a first album. The truth is that they spend the rest of their lives trying to understand how they did it. The Gang's All Here is the octane of an attitude that's been festering since the band formed in 1986. Producer Nick Raskulinecz lit a creative wildfire by challenging them to deconstruct good ideas and rebuild them into something even better, something timeless. He became the arbiter of their legacy, daring them to revert to instinct and be the same rambunctious kids who made their first two albums.

There is no time for waiting around - "Tear it Down!"

Skid Row recently launched a behind the album webisode series, and in Part I, the band talk about their comeback single, "The Gang's All Here". Watch below:

The Gang's All Here - you, the band, and the attitude of being forever wild and young at heart. The song will rekindle everything you felt that first time you heard the band. It's like the first time you heard Skid Row - all over again. Better work up the money because someone is getting busted.

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):

"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer:

Tour dates:

July

20 - Orange County, CA - Pacific Amp

22 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Sunset Station

24 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga

25 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair

28 - Windsor, ON - Ceasars Casino

29 - Tiffen, OH - Ritz Theatre

30 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Amp

September

9 - Robinsonville, MS - Horseshoe Casino

15 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

17 - Salamaca, NY - Senica Casino

23 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy

October

8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creed Casino

11 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

13 - Kingston, NY - Ulster PAC

14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wild Creek Casino

15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino