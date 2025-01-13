SKUNK ANANSIE Unveil "An Artist Is An Artist" Single And Lyric Video

British rock icons, Skunk Anansie, have released their brand new single, "An Artist Is An Artist". Their first new music in almost three years, it finds the acclaimed four-piece at the peak of their powers and is a witty, provocative, pulsating slice of spiky, new-wave brilliance.

Tackling everything from ageism to our current need for approval in the digital age, "An Artist Is An Artist" somehow seems to hark back to the band’s vitriolic debut single, "Little Baby Swastikkka," in terms of its confrontational quality. It also reaffirms the fact that Skunk Anansie is part of Britain’s proud agit-pop lineage that extends back to The Slits, whilst also conjuring up the wordplay of Ian Dury.

Watch the lyric video for “An Artist Is An Artist” below. Stream/download the single here.

Produced by David Sitek of TV On The Radio fame, known for his production work with Foals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Santigold, Solange, Weezer, and Chelsea Wolfe, "An Artist Is An Artist" is the surprising first taste of what’s to come from the band in 2025. Reinvigorated after a period of introspection, their work with Sitek has seen the band twist and turn, stepping out of their comfort zone and re-shaping themselves into a lean and vital musical machine, ready to take on the world once more.

“His name seemed to be on a lot of records that we liked. But none of the records sounded the same. The records all sounded fresh, but mainly the artists all sounded like themselves,” says Skin of the producer.

“He basically reminded us that the process of making music didn’t need to be that complicated. When you start a band it never is, so it was a good reminder of that, and he got us to strip things right down,” continues guitarist Ace.

Originally based around a trademarked, hulking Skunk riff, the band listened to Sitek as he reduced the tune to its most primal essence. Then, he decided that they needed to add a sax solo. “I fucking hate sax!” grimaces Skin, “then this really cool fucking dude walks in and played sax like I’ve never heard it before, and at that point my mantra became, just trust The Dave.”

Strangely, what should have felt uncomfortable sounds utterly natural, and the band’s performance in the multi-coloured lyric video showcases how fresh, vital, current, and contemporary they are, a rare feat for a multi-million-selling group three decades on from their very first release.

"An Artist Is An Artist" will no doubt prove to be one of the highlights of the band’s upcoming European and UK headline tour, which kicks off in Portugal on February 28 and continues through Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Czechia, Poland, Denmark, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Belgium before ending in the UK with 14 shows.

(Photo - Rob O'Connor)