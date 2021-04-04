SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With HANOI ROCKS Vocalist MICHAEL MONROE

This Thursday, April 8th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to singer Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks, Demolition 23, Jerusalem Slim) on YouTube.

"Warner Brothers look no further. We’ve found your new Batman! Thursday April 8th Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To... Michael Monroe from the near mythical Hanoi Rocks. Michael is a true hero of mine. A Superman if you will," states Kerns. "I feel very lucky to call this man my friend. My all time favorite frontman. Come hang with us Thursday. Artwork by the always awesome Scooter Magee."

The band that inspired all of your favorite bands. Michael Monroe is the lead singer of powerful and classic Hanoi Rocks. He was also on The Voice of Finland for four seasons (1, 3, 5, and 6).

Monroe's most recent solo album, and ninth overall, One Man Gang, was released in 2019 via Silver Lining Music.

Tracklisting:

"One Man Gang"

"Last Train To Tokyo"

"Junk Planet"

"Midsummer Nights"

"The Pitfalls Of Being An Outsider"

"Wasted Years"

"In The Tall Grass"

"Black Ties And Red Tape"

"Hollywood Paranoia"

"Heaven Is A Free State"

"Helsinki Shakedown"

"Low Life In High Places"

"One Man Gang" lyric video:

"Last Train To Tokyo" music video: