SLASH'S SNAKEPIT Singer ERIC DOVER To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, Eric Dover. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Friday, September 10th at 12 pm EST.

Guitarist and vocalist Eric Dover has played with: Alice Cooper, The Lickerish Quartet, Lost Angels, Jellyfish, Slash's Snakepit and many more.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Most notably, Eric Dover sang lead vocals on the 1995 debut album from Slash's Snakepit, It's Five O'Clock Somewhere. The songs "Beggars & Hangers-On" and "Good To Be Alive" were released as singles, and videos were filmed for both tracks.