SLASH's Son LONDON HUDSON Signs Endorsement Deal With ASBA Drums

The 18 year-old son of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, London Hudson, has signed an endorsement deal with French drum company ASBA. The company has posted the following message:

"We are proud to welcome london hvdson to the ASBA family! You would have recently heard his talent in the killer band Suspect 208. London has been playing for the past 11 years and has four years of performing and recording. He is an accomplished drummer with a s**tload of skills in various genres and styles.He will be playing on the ASBA Rive Gauche kit Back in Black finish, with a Steel Loving You Strong metal snare. Get ready to have your ears blown out!"

"Long Awaited", the debut single from Los Angeles rockers Suspect208 is now available via all platforms including Soundcloud, Apple Music, Spotify, etc. You can listen to the song below.

Suspect208 features frontman Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland. On drums is London Hudson, the son of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. And on bass is Ty Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. The lineup is rounded out by guitarist Niko Tsangaris.